VIDEO: Bob Huggins: “We finally made shots”

It took a lay-up in the closing seconds of the game for 11th-ranked West Virginia to pull off an 88-87 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech in Morgantown on Monday.

While the contest was billed as a defensive battle ahead of tip-off, both teams put on offensive clinics and put up some of the highest point totals of their respective seasons -- but the matchup between WVU's McBride and Texas Tech's Mac McClung truly brought the fireworks as the duo combined for 54 points.