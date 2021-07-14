VIDEO: Coaches speak on day one of Big 12 Media Days

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Disney World trip funded for boy who conquered rare disease
Top Stories
The least fun state? We beg to differ
St. Clairsville police arrest man after running from police with suspected cocaine and methamphetamine
Lego tells US company to stop making toy guns
Crime Stoppers to feature missing Belmont County couple
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Highlanders FC are a force to be reckoned with
Video
Top Stories
Early Offense Leads Wheeling Post 1 To The Win
Video
Top Stories
Wheeling University introduces new women’s basketball coach
Video
Pirates draft Louisville C Davis at No. 1, Leiter to Texas
Wheeling Country Club is gearing for Junior Golf Championship
Video
Difo hit in 9th caps 5-run comeback as Pirates edge Mets 6-5
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Coaches speak on day one of Big 12 Media Days
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 14, 2021 / 03:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2021 / 03:38 PM EDT
video
The least fun state? We beg to differ
Social Security recipients could get biggest cost-of-living bump in decades
Video
TikTok feature helps spread COVID-19 misinformation, study finds
Video
Ohio legislators work to slow violent crime, stay committed to police reform
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
First Program Of Its Kind In Jefferson County That Provides Parents With Children Of Special Needs Extra Support
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Free concert to kick off Blame My Roots Festival
Video
Good Samaritan honored with tree planting
Video
Celebration With The Stars Is Coming To The Ohio Valley This July
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Coaches speak on day one of Big 12 Media Days
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown takes podium at Big 12 Media Days
Video
VIDEO: Bob Bowlsby opens Big 12 Media Days
Video
Pitcher Zach Ottinger to return to WVU baseball
Big 12 Media Days: Here’s what to expect
From WVU to the Black Bears, Mountaineer ballplayers get taste of minors
Dodgers double up, select Tulloch in 17th round
Dodgers select Madison Jeffrey in 15th round of MLB Draft
Mountaineers again earn ITA academic honors
Big 12 in the MLB Draft: 19 players selected on second day
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
The least fun state? We beg to differ
Social Security recipients could get biggest cost-of-living bump in decades
Video
TikTok feature helps spread COVID-19 misinformation, study finds
Video
Ohio legislators work to slow violent crime, stay committed to police reform
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Hit-and-run driver kills man trying to emerge from manhole
Video
Clarksburg man charged after ‘striking a dog with metal object and continuing to strike it repeatedly after it was unconscious,’ deputies say
The least fun state? We beg to differ
U.S. District Court vacates sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic, orders resentencing
St. Clairsville police arrest man after running from police with suspected cocaine and methamphetamine
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News