VIDEO: Coaches speak on day one of Big 12 Media Days

(NEXSTAR) – An airline passenger angry over a carry-on fee was responsible for Saturday’s evacuation of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, police have confirmed.

Wegel Rosen, 74, was arrested by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office after allegedly becoming agitated over the fee and telling a check-in agent that he had a bomb in his bag, according to a police report. He has been charged with one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.