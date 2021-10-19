VIDEO: Coordinators Lesley, Parker break down TCU

OHIO (WTRF) - Tuesday was a beautiful fall day across the Ohio Valley, but don't forget that the cold and snow will be here soon, and ODOT needs your help.

Right now ODOT is looking to fill seasonal plow driver positions. Each year they hire around 500 people for seasonal jobs, to help the 3300 total employees run 12 hour shifts to keep the roads clear. The job is part-time, and usually features about one thousand hours of total work time, and drivers will be called in as-needed.