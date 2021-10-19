VIDEO: Coordinators Lesley, Parker break down TCU

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Veterans Voices: Frank Agosh
Top Stories
ODOT looking to fill seasonal positions ahead of winter, applications down 50% in some parts of Ohio
Let’s Go Brandon: What does it mean?
WVU Children’s new affiliation with Wheeling and Reynolds Hospital will save parents time
West Virginia couple arrested after children, animals found without running water and illegal drugs
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Browns place RB Hunt, LB Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve
Top Stories
Browns’ Mayfield expects to play despite shoulder injury
Browns RB Hunt out weeks with calf injury, Mayfield TBD
TCU, West Virginia look to get back on track
John Marshall is Team of the Week in the OVAC
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
WTRF Half Price Deals
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Zebs Barky Bites Halloween Pet Photo Contest
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Coordinators Lesley, Parker break down TCU
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 19, 2021 / 02:56 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2021 / 02:56 PM EDT
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm
video
Veterans Voices: Frank Agosh
WVU Children’s new affiliation with Wheeling and Reynolds Hospital will save parents time
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Ohio man who survived domestic violence reaches for rescue: ‘I need help’
Video
Zanesville exotic animal release: ‘It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years;’ Through the eyes of those who battled it
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Man charged with negligent homicide after woman dies in accident on I-70
Video
Grant funding will help Wheeling Health Right expand dental clinic
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Judge illegally jailed Black children using fake law, report says
Video
Gabby Petito Foundation: First fundraiser held Sunday
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Coordinators Lesley, Parker break down TCU
Video
Former WVU LB Long helps Titans to Monday Night Football victory
WATCH: Neal Brown previews road matchup with TCU
Video
Quick Hits: Brown on “productive” open week, Greene’s role vs. TCU and the ground game
Video
WVU rifle holds at No. 2 in national poll
No. 21 Mountaineer men’s soccer caps road trip at No. 6 Kentucky
Neal Brown wants to fill holes with transfers, but it’s not the be-all and end-all
Video
West Virginia at TCU: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
Grant Leads WVU After Second Day of Isleworth Collegiate
Geno Smith disappointed after loss, but still in good spirits: “it was fun to be out there”
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Pet Photo Contest
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Veterans Voices: Frank Agosh
WVU Children’s new affiliation with Wheeling and Reynolds Hospital will save parents time
Ohio man who survived domestic violence reaches for rescue: ‘I need help’
Video
Zanesville exotic animal release: ‘It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years;’ Through the eyes of those who battled it
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
ODOT looking to fill seasonal positions ahead of winter, applications down 50% in some parts of Ohio
Let’s Go Brandon: What does it mean?
WVU Children’s new affiliation with Wheeling and Reynolds Hospital will save parents time
West Virginia couple arrested after children, animals found without running water and illegal drugs
What does Let’s Go Brandon mean?
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News