VIDEO: Daniel Stratford previews NCAA Tournament second round clash with Virginia Tech

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has selected Trooper Tyler Burd as the 2021 Trooper of the Year at the St. Clairsville Post.

The selection of Trooper Burd is in recognition of his outstanding service during 2021 at the St. Clairsville Post. Fellow Troopers chose Trooper Burd based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.