VIDEO: Dante Stills looks ahead to 2021 season

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Group accused of riding endangered sea turtle in Myrtle Beach
Video
Top Stories
Wheeling Police arrest couple in overnight stabbing
Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in East Liverpool
Video
Former Steubenville Catholic Central HS teacher sentenced for sex abuse
Video
Ohio bill that bans schools and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine signed by Gov. Dewine
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Post 1 Downs Post 3
Video
Top Stories
West Liberty Basketball Anticipates Six New Players
Video
Top Stories
Highlanders FC are a force to be reckoned with
Video
Early Offense Leads Wheeling Post 1 To The Win
Video
Wheeling University introduces new women’s basketball coach
Video
Pirates draft Louisville C Davis at No. 1, Leiter to Texas
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Dante Stills looks ahead to 2021 season
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 15, 2021 / 09:42 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2021 / 09:42 AM EDT
video
Group accused of riding endangered sea turtle in Myrtle Beach
Video
Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in East Liverpool
Video
Ohio bill that bans schools and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine signed by Gov. Dewine
Video
Wheeling to host first-ever tattoo convention
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
The least fun state? We beg to differ
Video
Social Security recipients could get biggest cost-of-living bump in decades
Video
TikTok feature helps spread COVID-19 misinformation, study finds
Video
Ohio legislators work to slow violent crime, stay committed to police reform
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Leddie Brown on leadership within WVU football
Video
VIDEO: Dante Stills looks ahead to 2021 season
Video
Mountaineer men’s soccer completes 2021 signing class
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives thoughts on NIL, breaks down vaccine policy
Video
Neal Brown sets the stage for 2021: Season goal “is to prove them wrong”
Video
VIDEO: Coaches speak on day one of Big 12 Media Days
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown takes podium at Big 12 Media Days
Video
VIDEO: Bob Bowlsby opens Big 12 Media Days
Video
Pitcher Zach Ottinger to return to WVU baseball
Big 12 Media Days: Here’s what to expect
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Group accused of riding endangered sea turtle in Myrtle Beach
Video
Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in East Liverpool
Video
Ohio bill that bans schools and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine signed by Gov. Dewine
Video
Wheeling to host first-ever tattoo convention
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Group accused of riding endangered sea turtle in Myrtle Beach
Video
Wheeling Police arrest couple in overnight stabbing
Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in East Liverpool
Video
Former Steubenville Catholic Central HS teacher sentenced for sex abuse
Video
Ohio bill that bans schools and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine signed by Gov. Dewine
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News