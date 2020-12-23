VIDEO: Disappointed Huggins says “We didn’t go rebound the ball”

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 24 new cases of COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: 2 deaths in Marshall County and 5 new cases
Belmont County receives first shipment of Moderna Vaccine
Video
Trinity Health System to administer COVID vaccine Wednesday
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Braun carries No. 3 Kansas past No. 7 West Virginia 79-65
Top Stories
The Jayhawks Down The Mountaineers
Video
What now? Slumping Steelers searching for answers
Browns place versatile OL Hubbard on injured reserve
No. 11 Rutgers rolling ahead of visit to No. 23 Ohio State
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters To Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Disappointed Huggins says “We didn’t go rebound the ball”
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 22, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say
Video
FDA clears way for trial of Cleveland Clinic’s groundbreaking breast cancer vaccine
Video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Fox, Newsmax shoot down their own aired claims on election
Video
The Health Plan Will Cover COVID-19 Vaccine Costs
Video
Environmental groups want stricter regulations for Ohio River
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths, 42, 1,400 coronavirus cases
Video
Woman charged with stealing Christmas gift from grandchild
Video
New River Gorge set to become 63rd national park and 20th national reserve with redesignation legislation
Video
How far can an employer go to require a COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Disappointed Huggins says “We didn’t go rebound the ball”
Video
No. 3 Kansas captures victory over No. 7 WVU despite McNeil’s first-half flurry
Video
Huggins again on ballot for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Mountaineer GameDay returns with exclusive live coverage during 2020 Bowl Special
Darius Stills earns All-America nod from ESPN
No. 10 from ’20: Big 12 stays course toward fall sports
Video
Army fills Liberty Bowl vacancy, will face WVU on Dec. 31
No. 7 West Virginia heads to Lawrence for marquee Big 12 matchup with No. 3 Kansas
Video
Tennessee pauses team activities due to COVID-19, will not compete in Liberty Bowl
West Virginia comes back to defeat Ohio in a game of two halves
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say
Video
FDA clears way for trial of Cleveland Clinic’s groundbreaking breast cancer vaccine
Video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Fox, Newsmax shoot down their own aired claims on election
Video
Trending Stories
CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 24 new cases of COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: 2 deaths in Marshall County and 5 new cases
Belmont County receives first shipment of Moderna Vaccine
Video
Trinity Health System to administer COVID vaccine Wednesday
Video
It’s time to ask ‘How are we doing?’ as we trek on into 2021
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News