VIDEO: Huggins discusses personnel, previews meeting with Iowa State

Big 12 play resumes Tuesday for No. 17 WVU men’s basketball at Iowa State, a team that gave the Mountaineers a battle in their previous meeting in December.

West Virginia hung on to win that Big 12 opener, 70-65. The Cyclones are still winless in league play.

Head coach Bob Huggins previews this matchup and discusses key personnel, including forward Derek Culver’s new approach at the free throw line and forward Gabe Osabuohien’s current role in the lineup.

Tuesday’s tilt between WVU and Iowa State will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Watch the full conversation with Huggins at the top of this page.