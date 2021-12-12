VIDEO: Huggins not pleased with WVU’s energy vs. Kent State

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY-ONE (151) new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County since December 5, 2021. This includes FORTY TWO 42 cases under the age of 18 years of age. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing FOUR (4) COVID-19 associated deaths for the reporting period of 12/05/2021 – 12/12/2021.