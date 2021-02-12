VIDEO: Huggins praises Lon Kruger, previews Oklahoma matchup

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
Gov. Wolf wants people wrongly convicted paid $50k for every year spent in prison
Video
CDC: Urgent action needed in West Virginia HIV outbreak
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Live
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Martins Ferry Beats Monroe Central At The Buzzer
Video
Top Stories
No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 14 West Virginia set for Big 12 battle
Seeking sixth straight win, No. 4 Ohio State hosts Indiana
Pirates sign vets Wolters, Goodwin to minor league deals
No. 23 West Liberty Rips Wheeling, 119-76
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Huggins praises Lon Kruger, previews Oklahoma matchup
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 12:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 12:38 PM EST
video
Gov. Wolf wants people wrongly convicted paid $50k for every year spent in prison
Video
‘Hero’ service dog gets sendoff party after comforting hospital staff during pandemic
Video
New Athletic Field Coming To Wheeling Park
Video
90-year-old man spends $10K on ads to tell AT&T CEO about his slow internet service
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont County residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Mom loses son to drugs purchased through Snapchat
Video
Gov. DeWine lifts Ohio curfew
Video
Elderly Ohio man found frozen to death in backyard pond
Video
WV woman charged with child neglect after deputies find meth and moldy baby bottles
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Huggins praises Lon Kruger, previews Oklahoma matchup
Video
WVU women’s hoops game vs. Oklahoma rescheduled for Saturday
Looking ahead to the Sooners this week on The Bob Huggins Show
Mountaineer gymnastics soars to season-high score
Big 12 reschedules two WVU women’s basketball games
WVU football releases 2021 schedule
Video
No. 4 WVU travels to No. 2 Kentucky
Mountaineers tee off at Gators Invite Friday
No. 19 West Virginia survives late comeback from Kansas
Video
WVU gymnastics preps for No. 7 Denver
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Gov. Wolf wants people wrongly convicted paid $50k for every year spent in prison
Video
‘Hero’ service dog gets sendoff party after comforting hospital staff during pandemic
Video
New Athletic Field Coming To Wheeling Park
Video
90-year-old man spends $10K on ads to tell AT&T CEO about his slow internet service
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Third stimulus checks: Where we stand on $1,400 payments and who would be eligible
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
Gov. Wolf wants people wrongly convicted paid $50k for every year spent in prison
Video
CDC: Urgent action needed in West Virginia HIV outbreak
Buffets Reopen In Ohio
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News