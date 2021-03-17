VIDEO: Huggins previews NCAA Tournament run

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Former Wheeling Fire Chief Cliff Sligar passes away
Pittsburgh Man Charged with Threatening Communications and Impeding FBI Investigation
Prosecutor says body possibly found near Ohio River in search area for James Hutchinson
Is St. Patrick’s Day the most dangerous day of the year?
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Ex-Olympian pleads not guilty to molesting boys at camp
Top Stories
Pirates face uncertain present while eyeing positive future
Notre Dame Gets By Central
Video
Park Cruises Past Weir
Video
West Liberty Blasts Hillsdale in Regional Final!
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Strategic Navigation
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Madness Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Huggins previews NCAA Tournament run
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Mar 17, 2021 / 04:11 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2021 / 04:11 PM EDT
video
Former Wheeling Fire Chief Cliff Sligar passes away
Is St. Patrick’s Day the most dangerous day of the year?
Gov. Wolf says he supports legalizing marijuana
Video
FDA warns not to drink company’s bottled water after several people report liver damage
Video
COVID-19 in WV: One year after the first case
Video
Biden says he supports reforming Senate filibuster
Video
Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Name State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park
Video
Biden tells migrants ‘don’t come over’
Video
Former President Trump doubles down on calling for Americans to get vaccinated
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Wheeling City Council proposing rate increase for both water and sewer
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Huggins previews NCAA Tournament run
Video
Get to know the defensive-minded Morehead State Eagles
Video
Gondrezick named All-America Honorable Mention by AP
WVU volleyball adds match at Delaware
WVU baseball opens week with convincing win over Morehead State
Video
WVU men’s soccer returns home to host BGSU
Golf completes play at George Hannon Intercollegiate
Huggins, Culver and McBride honored by USBWA
Video
Mountaineer gymnastics ranks No. 24 on floor exercise
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead Lehigh matchup in NCAA Tournament
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Former Wheeling Fire Chief Cliff Sligar passes away
Is St. Patrick’s Day the most dangerous day of the year?
Gov. Wolf says he supports legalizing marijuana
Video
FDA warns not to drink company’s bottled water after several people report liver damage
Video
COVID-19 in WV: One year after the first case
Video
Biden says he supports reforming Senate filibuster
Video
Trending Stories
West Virginia confirmed its first COVID-19 case a year ago today
Former Wheeling Fire Chief Cliff Sligar passes away
Pittsburgh Man Charged with Threatening Communications and Impeding FBI Investigation
Prosecutor says body possibly found near Ohio River in search area for James Hutchinson
Is St. Patrick’s Day the most dangerous day of the year?
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News