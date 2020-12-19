VIDEO: Huggins says WVU was “not ready to play” against Iowa State

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports 4 COVID-19 deaths
Moderna vaccine becomes second authorized for emergency use in US
Video
US Space Force unveils new name of troops: Guardians
Video
Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
No. 8 West Virginia holds on to beat Iowa State 70-65
Top Stories
Browns’ Garrett still not all the way back after COVID
Alexis Bordas receives invite to Southwest Individual Showcase in Houston
Video
Browns’ Landry calls Ravens CB Peters ‘coward’ for spitting
Steelers motivated for Monday night matchup with Bengals
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters To Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU was “not ready to play” against Iowa State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 19, 2020 / 12:25 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 19, 2020 / 12:25 AM EST
video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Lawyers ask to delay sentencing of woman who plead guilty in VA Medical Center deaths
Video
Keep kids out of the kitchen this holiday
Video
Washington Pa. restaurant defies Governor's orders, opens for inside dining
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Gwen’s Generosity: Local 8-year-old raises money for community’s most vulnerable
Video
100-year-old Strand Theatre designated as a historic property
Video
Yes, your employer can fire you for traveling home for the holidays
Video
Drug dealers don’t worry about social distancing’: Ohio task forces seize over $29 million in drugs this year
Video
Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance identifying suspects of theft
Video
Weirton Police enjoy a Snow Day with neighborhood kids
Video
All of Northern Panhandle of WV in “red” advisory
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU was “not ready to play” against Iowa State
Video
Sherman comes up big in final minutes to help No. 8 WVU edges Iowa State
Video
West Virginia women’s hoops falls to Oklahoma State
Video
Here’s what’s coming up on the WVU Coaches Combo Show
Brown, Mountaineers still seeking more signees, transfers to bolster recruiting class
Video
High court agrees to hear former Mountaineer Shawn Alston’s compensation case
Big 12 play opens for No. 8 WVU as Mountaineers host Iowa State
Video
Mountaineer trio honored by Big 12 with conference awards
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Big 12 opener with Iowa State
Video
West Virginia women’s hoops meets Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Friday
More Gold and Blue Nation
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Lawyers ask to delay sentencing of woman who plead guilty in VA Medical Center deaths
Video
Keep kids out of the kitchen this holiday
Video
Washington Pa. restaurant defies Governor's orders, opens for inside dining
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Gwen’s Generosity: Local 8-year-old raises money for community’s most vulnerable
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports 4 COVID-19 deaths
Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
Video
Lawyers ask to delay sentencing of woman who plead guilty in VA Medical Center deaths
Video
Washington Pa. restaurant defies Governor's orders, opens for inside dining
Video
Second stimulus checks: Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions in Congress
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News