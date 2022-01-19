VIDEO: Jason Butts previews WVU gymnastics meet vs. Denver

A Steubenville man was arrested on Tuesday after being wanted on multiple warrants for weapons-related charges.

Sir Dameon Harris, 38, of Steubenville, OH had multiple warrants out for: felonious assault with a firearm specification and having weapons under disability, violations of Parole in Ohio on the original charges of felonious assault, and violations of Parole in Pennsylvania on the original charges of possession of a firearm while a prohibited person.