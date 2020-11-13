VIDEO: Jordan McCabe discusses improving his shot in the offseason

Neal Brown's West Virginia squad is back at home on Saturday to host the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 conference action. The game is slated to get underway at noon ET on FOX.

The Mountaineers (4-3, 3-3 Big 12) are coming off a narrow 17-14 loss to Texas a week ago, in which they struggled to find the end zone despite two red zone trips late in the fourth quarter. TCU (3-3, 3-3 Big 12) on the other hand, took a dominating win over Texas Tech at home, 34-17.