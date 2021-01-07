VIDEO: Kirsten Deans breaks down gameplan ahead of Texas game

Three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team rank inside the top 25 of their respective weight classes, as announced by several publications on Wednesday.

Redshirt junior Noah Adams opens the 2021 season ranked No. 1 at 197 pounds by Intermat, FloWrestling and The Open Mat. The Coal City, West Virginia, native was crowned a Big 12 champion a year ago, completing the 2019-20 campaign with a 32-0 overall record, as well as a 13-0 mark against conference opponents.