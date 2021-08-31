VIDEO: Lesley, Parker break down game plans ahead of Maryland opener

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the increasing threat of flash flooding and severe storms from now-Tropical Depression Ida.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Ida may bring to our state,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets. And please: do not endanger yourselves, your loved ones, or our first responders by trying to drive through flood waters.”