VIDEO: Matt Moore, Andrew Jackson update on OL, DL

Wheeling, WV - The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk for excessive rainfall for the Ohio Valley. Excessive rainfall is classified as the risk of receiving rainfall that exceeds flash flood guidance within 25 miles of any point.

What this means, is that we could get enough rain that small creeks and streams could start to overflow its embankments and run on the road. Poor drainage areas could see ponded water and bridges and overpasses could also see water as well.