VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead Lehigh matchup in NCAA Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team played 36 holes in the first day of the George Hannon Intercollegiate at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas.

After day one, West Virginia is tied with Kansas State for seventh place at 14-over-par (287-295=582). The Mountaineers are six shots behind TCU and rank above Arkansas-Little Rock, Florida Atlantic, Baylor, New Mexico State and UT-Arlington.