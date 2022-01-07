VIDEO: Mike Carey previews K-State

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. -- On Thursday January 7, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug Task Force and the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at 1383 and 1481 Holbert’s Run Road, New Cumberland, Hancock County, WV. These residences are owned by Patrick Guy Barton, 41, of New Cumberland.

The search warrants were obtained by information received stating that Barton (who is a prohibited person from possessing firearms) is in possession of multiple firearms and is in possession of bomb-making materials. The information received also states that Barton has threatened individuals and that he has knowledge on how to manufacture bombs.