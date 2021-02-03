VIDEO: Mike Carey says Iowa State victory was “good win for us” as squad wins ninth straight

West Virginia's upset of No. 17 Northern Colorado is paying dividends -- this time, in the form of a ranking of its own.

After taking down the Rams 25-11 in Morgantown, the Mountaineers (5-2, 1-1) earned a spot in Intermat's rankings this week, slotting in at No. 20. The Mountaineers are one of eight teams from the Big 12 to earn a spot in this week's poll.