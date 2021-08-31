VIDEO: Neal Brown looks ahead to Maryland season opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,235,743 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Ryan White Part B Supplemental to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). This funding will be used to improve the quality, availability, and organization of HIV health care and support services in West Virginia.

“I’m encouraged to see this funding coming to our state to improve the quality and organization of HIV-AIDS treatment in our communities,” Senator Capito said. “In the past year, we have seen HIV numbers increase in our state, underlying the importance for continued support and funding like this. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that helps increase the health and quality of life for people across West Virginia.”