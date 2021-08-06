VIDEO: Neal Brown opens fall camp with press conference

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -- Wheeling police detective, Sgt. Rob Safreed. confirms that a Wheeling man was arrested last week for his involvement in the 2018 deaths of Trevor Fossen and Lauren “Lulu” Cree-Jenkins .

Brendon Barbour, 34, of Wheeling, was arrested last week on two counts of concealing a deceased body and two counts of accessory after the fact, says Safreed.