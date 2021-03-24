VIDEO: Neal Brown opens spring football with press conference

Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team has been selected as a Region 3 finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division I All-America Team, announced Wednesday.

The WBCA selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from 52 finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Saturday, April 3.