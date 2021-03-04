VIDEO: Neal Brown previews spring season

West Virginia football undoubtedly made solid improvements on both sides of the ball during Neal Brown's second season -- and the head coach wants to keep that trend going.

While the defense was ranked at or near the top of the nation throughout 2020, offensive production went up 90 yards per game from Brown's first season. A renaissance in the run game was the driving force as running back Leddie Brown led an attack that was nearly twice as prolific as it was in 2019, a marked development right out of the gate this past season.