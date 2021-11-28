VIDEO: Neal Brown recaps “hard win” over Kansas

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Solar energy project could be headed to Hancock County
Top Stories
How to make a healthy meal out of the Thanksgiving leftovers
Video
Small Business Saturday supports Wheeling’s local establishments
Video
Families enjoy free ice skating rink at the Plaza on Market
Video
Laundrie attorney says he, police kept knowledge of family’s missing gun from public
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Central is Denied Title Run by Ritchie County
Video
Top Stories
West Virginia holds off Kansas 34-28 to become bowl-eligible
Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry
Ohio State falls to Michigan for 1st time since 2011
Steelers’ DB Haden out vs. Bengals; Ebron heads to IR
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022 Entry
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Neal Brown recaps “hard win” over Kansas
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 28, 2021 / 01:06 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 28, 2021 / 01:06 AM EST
video
Small Business Saturday supports Wheeling’s local establishments
Video
Families enjoy free ice skating rink at the Plaza on Market
Video
Staying COVID-19 cautious with shopping and holiday events
Video
Wellsburg residents get into the holiday spirit starting with their town parade
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
Save some Christmas purchases for Small Business Saturday this weekend
Video
Make a list, check it twice: Holiday shopping without busting your budget
Video
In the market for a Christmas tree? There’s a nationwide shortage, but not locally
Video
Sending a package this holiday? Mark these deadlines down
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thanksgiving Evening Update
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown recaps “hard win” over Kansas
Video
VIDEO: Daniel Stratford recaps NCAA Tournament thriller with Tulsa
Video
WVU men’s soccer secures berth in NCAA quarterfinals for first time since 1981
Video
Brown, Mathis explode as WVU defeats Kansas to earn bowl bid
Video
FINAL: West Virginia 34, Kansas 28
WVU football’s Cowan out; Ford-Wheaton, Dixon game time decisions vs. Kansas
Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas
Video
Big 12 Update: Where WVU can finish in standings, and WVU’s possible bowl
Video
No. 22 West Virginia suffers first loss to BYU in St. Pete Showcase title game
The Neal Brown Show: Ep. 14
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Small Business Saturday supports Wheeling’s local establishments
Video
Families enjoy free ice skating rink at the Plaza on Market
Video
Staying COVID-19 cautious with shopping and holiday events
Video
Wellsburg residents get into the holiday spirit starting with their town parade
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
Save some Christmas purchases for Small Business Saturday this weekend
Video
Trending Stories
Farmer: Here's how to keep your Christmas tree alive longer
Video
Laundrie attorney says he, police kept knowledge of family’s missing gun from public
Republicans struggle to save funding for Trump’s border wall
Russia jails 5 people over coal mine disaster that killed 51
Approval given to demolish Wright Brothers’ 1st bike shop in Ohio
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News