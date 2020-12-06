VIDEO: Neal Brown says “there wasn’t a whole lot to say” after blowout loss to Iowa State

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team prepares to host Tennessee for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Sunday, Dec. 6, in Morgantown.

Opening tip against the Lady Volunteers is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 98.3 FM/1490 AM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Sunday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Lanny Frattare and Meg Bulger on the call. For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.