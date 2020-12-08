VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to reverse certification of Biden victory in Pennsylvania
Columbus club that was site of 500-person Trey Songz concert is ordered to close
Video
Cleveland man admits to selling heroin and fentanyl
Video shows great blue heron swallowing alligator whole in Florida
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
No. 11 WVU looks to get defensive vs. Robert Morris
Top Stories
Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh’s perfect season 23-17
Steelers missing K Boswell against Washington
Browns find rhythm, respect in signature win against Titans
No. 23 Ohio State has first road test at Notre Dame
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters to Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in Belmont County: 4 new COVID-19 related deaths; 56 additional cases
Video
‘One to two persons a minute die in the U.S.’: Virus deaths hit record levels
Video
Contractors assembling Wellsburg Bridge arch, will begin to put in place in February
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: State surpasses 500,000 total cases
Video
Michigan cancels football game with Ohio State
Video
‘Precious cargo’: FedEx helps get rescued mountain lion cubs from California to Ohio zoo
Video
Report: Ohio mom slept through child cutting his foot, calling 911
Video
Gov. DeWine: Lethal injection no longer execution option
Video
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.
Video
Gov. Wolf warns hospitals at risk, mulls new virus restrictions
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 29 new COVID-19 related deaths; 932 new cases
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Video
Jasmine Carson granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
Darius Stills named semifinalist for Lott Impact Trophy
LISTEN: Coach Brown shares what he’s learned from challenging 2020 season
Video
Tykee Smith named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist
WVU hoops stays put in AP poll
VIDEO: Emmitt Matthews Jr. breaks down big win over Georgetown
VIDEO: Deuce McBride talks win at Georgetown
Video
No. 11 West Virginia explodes in second half to beat Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Video
WVU women’s hoops outlasts Tennessee in overtime
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Ohio Lottery
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in Belmont County: 4 new COVID-19 related deaths; 56 additional cases
Video
‘One to two persons a minute die in the U.S.’: Virus deaths hit record levels
Video
Contractors assembling Wellsburg Bridge arch, will begin to put in place in February
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: State surpasses 500,000 total cases
Video
Michigan cancels football game with Ohio State
Video
Trending Stories
Diocese dialogue with U.S. Senator, bee keepers on the sustainability of the church
Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to reverse certification of Biden victory in Pennsylvania
Columbus club that was site of 500-person Trey Songz concert is ordered to close
Video
Cleveland man admits to selling heroin and fentanyl
Video shows great blue heron swallowing alligator whole in Florida
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News