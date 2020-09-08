VIDEO: Neal Brown wants to keep things “simple” in opener vs. EKU

College football returns to Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday, and even though there will be no fans in the stands, the head coach of the Mountaineers is looking forward to the regular season kickoff.

During his first game week video conference of 2020, Neal Brown said this week is all about “us.”

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to play. We’re a work in progress,” Brown said. “It’s time to play. We’ve practiced long enough.”

But at the same time, Brown acknowledged that the Mountaineers “have a lot of work to do,” and even though the team released a depth chart Monday, he said many athletes are still battling for playing time in practices

“Those jobs are still very much open, and we’ll be competing all week,” Brown said. “Whether that’s accurate come game day or not, we’ll see, because we’re gonna have competition at almost every single position this week in practice as we continue to prepare for our first performance on Saturday.”

Brown also discussed some personal connections to Eastern Kentucky, his strategy for the opener and how unusual it will feel to play a home game in an empty stadium.