VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews No. 24 Georgetown clash

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) -- Earlier this week about 100 students were quarantined at Union Local Schools. That number has since dropped a little but now the superintendent has made a move to ensure more students don’t miss class.

Current state guidelines say if you are in close contact with someone who has COVID, but masks are worn, you do not have to quarantine. So, at UL masks are now required throughout the school day as they try to slow the number of students in isolation.