VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previes Big 12 opener with Oklahoma

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Virginia Bridge Day to go on without BASE jumping
Top Stories
Ohio sues florist who no-showed on wedding day
West Virginia reaches 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time
Gabby Petito case example of ‘missing white woman syndrome,’ experts say
Bellaire woman sentenced for role in drug trafficking operation
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
WVU’s Bartlett tries to stay positive after brother’s death
Top Stories
Browns’ Beckham full go in practice, could return vs Bears
Rain forces postponement of Pirates’ game at Reds
VOTE for the CA House Band of The Week
Video
Reds aim to beat Pirates, end 8-series losing streak
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previes Big 12 opener with Oklahoma
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 22, 2021 / 03:56 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2021 / 03:56 PM EDT
video
Names identified in Belmont County fire; Now ruled as a double murder
Video
Future iPhones could detect mental illness, report says
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Are masks hurting children’s development? Experts answer the question
Video
Time capsule captures WVNCC for future students
Video
Oh, the Places Dr. Dave will go after leaving 7News
Video
Veterans Voices: James Kinney
Video
Botched Brazilian butt lift death: Mother and daughter arrested, police fear more victims
Video
Thousands of fake vaccine cards, Pfizer stickers discovered in Ohio
Video
Alcohol shortages a sobering reality facing Ohio’s bars, restaurants
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previes Big 12 opener with Oklahoma
Video
West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
Saturday’s men’s soccer match vs. St. Bonaventure moved up
Video
Mountaineer baseball reveals two fall contests
No. 4 WVU men’s soccer wipes out Dayton on rainy night
Video
Alonzo Addae named Ronnie Lott Impact Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week
WVU soccer: Women move up to No. 13, men stay put at No. 4
Video
VIDEO: Mountaineer coordinators preview No. 4 Sooners
Video
FWAA names Jared Bartlett National Defensive Player of the Week
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown looks ahead to No. 4 Oklahoma
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Names identified in Belmont County fire; Now ruled as a double murder
Video
Future iPhones could detect mental illness, report says
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Are masks hurting children’s development? Experts answer the question
Video
Trending Stories
West Virginia Bridge Day to go on without BASE jumping
Ohio sues florist who no-showed on wedding day
Gabby Petito case example of ‘missing white woman syndrome,’ experts say
Bellaire woman sentenced for role in drug trafficking operation
Dive team joins search for person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, Brian Laundrie
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News