VIDEO: TJ Simmons says playing with Austin Kendall “was just natural”

Gold and Blue Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter