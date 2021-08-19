VIDEO: Travis Trickett, Dontae Wright give updates on position groups

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Commercial plant site coming to Harrison County
Top Stories
West Virginia AG sues Biden Administration to stop fentanyl trafficking
OnlyFans will start banning porn in October
Taliban captures 2,000 U.S. armored vehicles, up to 40 aircraft’s and small arms
Amazon looking to Ohio as a site for retail department stores, WSJ reports
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Dodgers pummel Pirates 9-0 for 6th straight win, gain on SF
Top Stories
Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Shadyside Tigers: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Bellaire Big Reds: 2021 High School Football Preview
Video
Browns welcoming Giants as ‘guests’ for 2 joint practices
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Travis Trickett, Dontae Wright give updates on position groups
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 19, 2021 / 02:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2021 / 02:13 PM EDT
video
Watch: Ohio Police, mom act fast when baby gets locked in hot car
Video
Family of man killed over loud music wants Kroger charged in death
Video
Couple arrested in Hawaii with fake COVID vaccination cards, officials say
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
U.S. Sen. Manchin paves way for coal mining industry, makes pit stop in Ohio Valley
Video
WTRF Sports Director Scott Nolte is humbled following OVAC Hall Of Fame induction
Video
Avoiding the summertime slump: How to make sure your kids aren’t falling behind
Video
‘If you think that’s selfish, I want our people home’ Gov. Justice on Afghanistan
Video
Country artist Sam Hunt pleads guilty to DUI charge
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
First look at proposed parking garage on Market Street In Wheeling
Video
Could a fake vaccine card land you in jail?
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Travis Trickett, Dontae Wright give updates on position groups
Video
VIDEO: Zach Frazier, Dante Stills give updates from the trenches
Video
WATCH: Another surprise from WVU as Graeson Maleshevich earns scholarship
Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Football Special set to air this weekend
WVU baseball adds six for 2022
Zach Frazier vs. Akheem Mesidor: freshman All-Americans pushing each other to be better
Video
WVU football announces new series vs. Ohio University, set to begin in 2025
How safety Scottie Young “found his voice” at WVU
Video
FULL SPECIAL: The House That Nikki Built
Video
WVU women’s soccer hosts Buffalo to kick off Mountaineer sports calendar
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Watch: Ohio Police, mom act fast when baby gets locked in hot car
Video
Family of man killed over loud music wants Kroger charged in death
Video
Couple arrested in Hawaii with fake COVID vaccination cards, officials say
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
U.S. Sen. Manchin paves way for coal mining industry, makes pit stop in Ohio Valley
Video
WTRF Sports Director Scott Nolte is humbled following OVAC Hall Of Fame induction
Video
Trending Stories
Commercial plant site coming to Harrison County
West Virginia AG sues Biden Administration to stop fentanyl trafficking
OnlyFans will start banning porn in October
Taliban captures 2,000 U.S. armored vehicles, up to 40 aircraft’s and small arms
Who will be CM Punk’s first opponent in AEW?
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News