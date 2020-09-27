VIDEO: Wright, Brown, Addae discuss loss to Oklahoma State

Early game miscues proved too much for West Virginia to overcome in a 27-13 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Three critical plays in the second quarter defined West Virginia’s Big 12 opener. The Mountaineers gave up a 66-yard touchdown run, allowed Oklahoma State to return a fumble for a touchdown and then botched a snap on a field goal attempt that could have served as the team’s first points of the game.