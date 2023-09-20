MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team is slated to open Big 12 Conference play against Iowa State on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Thursday’s match against the Cyclones will feature a trucker hat giveaway to the first 250 fans, paired with the weeknight happy hour deal that will feature half-off select concession items from 5-6 p.m.

Friday’s match against Iowa State features a Women in Sports Night, in conjunction with WVU’s Campus Diversity Week. The match gives fans a chance to take part in the weeknight happy hour special from 5-6 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the WVU Coliseum ticket window on game day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Coliseum gates, opens at 5 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Michael Minnich will have the call of Thursday’s contest, and Andrew Caridi and Sam Bailey will be on the call for Friday night’s match on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

West Virginia returns to the Coliseum off a 2-1 weekend at the Mountaineer Invitational, hosted at the WVU Coliseum, from Sept. 14-15.

West Virginia fell in three sets to Old Dominion on Thursday morning, followed by a three-set sweep over North Dakota State that evening. The Mountaineers concluded the tournament with a 3-1 win over Robert Morris, Friday night.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads the team with 167 kills, while redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo leads with 441 assists.

The Mountaineers rank 27th overall in kills per set, posting 13.73. West Virginia ranks 45th overall in assists per set with 12.52, and DeLo ranks 42nd nationally with 10.26 assists per set.

Thursday’s match marks the 26th meeting between the Mountaineers and Cyclones. Iowa State leads the series 21-4, dating back to 1994.