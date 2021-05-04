Wait, did Alonzo Addae get drafted?

It's still very likely that West Virginia's star safety will play in Morgantown in the fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Yes, WVU safety Alonzo Addae has been drafted by a Canadian Football League team, but he can still compete for the Mountaineers this fall.

Addae was selected with the No. 13 overall pick Tuesday in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks:

But under CFL Draft rules, Addae doesn’t have to join the league immediately. The Canadian league allows college athletes who are still eligible to compete in the NCAA to play another season. All signs indicate that this will happen with Addae.

In addition, if Addae is selected in next spring’s NFL Draft, he could still opt to play pro ball in the United States by signing with the NFL franchise that picks him. If not, he could join the Redblacks after completing his NCAA eligibility.

Addae, a native of Pickering, Ontario, Canada, announced in December that he will return to West Virginia for the 2021 season by using the free year of eligibility granted to all Division I athletes as a response to the pandemic. He was an All-Big 12 second team honoree last fall.