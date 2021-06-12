Skip to content
Top Stories
Can you be required to get the COVID vaccine?
Caregiver says ALS diagnosis changes entire way of life
Looking for a summer read? Two new bookstores can help
VIRAL VIDEO: “Karma hits boaters” after alleged harassment on lake
WATCH: Alonzo Addae’s decision to return to WVU football in 2021
Gold and Blue Nation
Anjelica Trinone
Jun 12, 2021 / 11:18 AM EDT
Jun 12, 2021 / 11:18 AM EDT
Austin mass shooting: 13 hospitalized after attack on 6th Street
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Can you be required to get the COVID vaccine?
Caregiver says ALS diagnosis changes entire way of life
Looking for a summer read? Two new bookstores can help
WATCH: High school principal belts out ‘I Will Always Love You’ for graduating class of 2021
Aaron’s Midday Update
Former Belmont County Humane Agent Arrested For Theft
Cutting the cable cord? Here’s what you need to know
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Alonzo Addae’s decision to return to WVU football in 2021
WVU alumna Bianca St. Georges makes debut cap for Canada
Mahone, Staley named Academic All-District by CoSIDA
McCabe qualifies for NCAA steeplechase final, shattering WVU record
Breaking down the proposal for a 12-team College Football Playoff expansion
Season Recap: Youthful WVU baseball squad perseveres, but falls short of goal
Zerwas collects academic honor
Payne earns spot on Nigerian National Team
Manoah makes third MLB start
Roster Review: Tight ends
More Gold and Blue Nation
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Austin mass shooting: 13 hospitalized after attack on 6th Street
Can you be required to get the COVID vaccine?
Caregiver says ALS diagnosis changes entire way of life
Looking for a summer read? Two new bookstores can help
WATCH: High school principal belts out ‘I Will Always Love You’ for graduating class of 2021
Aaron’s Midday Update
9 shot, 1 dead, including an injured 2-year-old in Savannah mass shooting
‘Friends’-themed cruise to set sail in May 2022, offer ‘immersive vacation experience’ for fans
Benefit for Jaymison Redman hosted by Hines & Friends set for tomorrow at Quaker Steak & Lube
Eddie Olczyk of Pittsburgh Penguins fame will be part of the Herald-Star Speaker Series on Sept. 22
Austin mass shooting: 13 hospitalized after attack on 6th Street
