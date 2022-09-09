MONTVILLE, CT – West Virginia University head coach Bob Huggins, and the rest of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 inductees spoke at Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort on Friday afternoon.

Huggins, who has collected 916 wins in his illustrious coaching career, is part of a Hall of Fame class that includes NBA champion Manu Ginobli, former NBA Coach of the Year George Karl, three-time WNBA champion Swin Cash, and others.

Gold and Blue Nation caught up with Huggins in an exclusive interview on Friday.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, visit www.hoophall.com and https://www.nba.com/halloffame.