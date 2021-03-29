WATCH: Coordinators Lesley, Parker share updates following WVU’s first practice in pads

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Virginia Woman Charged After Allegedly Biting 5-Year-Old Girl
Report: Soldiers allegedly hold Central American migrants at gunpoint, beat them and say ‘you can’t cross into U.S.’
West Virginia Mother Charged With Death Of Child By Abuse Due To Previous Abuse Events
CDC director has feeling of ‘impending doom’ amid new spike
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Return man: WR Higgins ready to ‘run it back’ with Browns
Top Stories
Veteran infielder Todd Frazier opts out of deal with Pirates
Third Period Pushes Florida to Victory
Wheeling Park Beats John Marshall, Again
Video
Pirates prospect Gonzales focusing on present, not future
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Coordinators Lesley, Parker share updates following WVU’s first practice in pads
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Mar 29, 2021 / 12:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 29, 2021 / 12:33 PM EDT
video
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study
Video
Wheeling Police Arrest Man For Possessing Methamphetamine
Video
Ohio officer caught on video stomping on suspect’s head has been fired
Video
Right to bear arms amendment could be on West Virginia ballot
Video
Ohioans 16 and up now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine
Video
Animals likely source of COVID, draft WHO report says
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
COVID-19 vaccines to construction: Check out last week’s top headlines
Video
Can I start my garden yet?
Video
Coronavirus in W.Va.: three deaths and 297 new cases
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Coordinators Lesley, Parker share updates following WVU’s first practice in pads
Video
Mid-American Conference announces men’s soccer schedule change
Gray to join WVU women’s basketball for 2021-22 season
WVU volleyball caps regular season on the road
Perkins, Tipton lead WVU golf at Bulls Bay
WVU tennis concludes homestand with loss to K-State
Sherman to pursue NBA Draft, could still return next season
Video
WVU rowing team competed in scrimmage against Bucknell
Dixon earns Honorable Mention All-America to close NCAAs
No. 7 WVU women’s soccer takesdown No. 5 Duke to earn top-five win
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Forecast
Video
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study
Video
Wheeling Police Arrest Man For Possessing Methamphetamine
Video
Ohio officer caught on video stomping on suspect’s head has been fired
Video
Right to bear arms amendment could be on West Virginia ballot
Video
Ohioans 16 and up now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine
Video
Animals likely source of COVID, draft WHO report says
Video
Trending Stories
West Virginia Woman Charged After Allegedly Biting 5-Year-Old Girl
Report: Soldiers allegedly hold Central American migrants at gunpoint, beat them and say ‘you can’t cross into U.S.’
West Virginia Mother Charged With Death Of Child By Abuse Due To Previous Abuse Events
CDC director has feeling of ‘impending doom’ amid new spike
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News