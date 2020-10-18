WATCH: Darius Stills lays out for acrobatic INT vs. Jayhawks

It might have been the play of the game in the 38-17 victory over Kansas — and it might go down as one of West Virginia’s top highlights from the 2020 campaign.

Senior defensive lineman Darius Stills came up with an athletic diving interception in the second quarter of WVU’s win over the Jayhawks. Head coach Neal Brown said he was impressed, but not surprised, by the Fairmont native’s incredible play.

In fact, the head coach said he plans to use the highlight as a reminder to his players to give maximum effort every snap.

“That’s an effort play,” Brown said. “The only reason that play happens is because he’s chasing the ball. If he’s sitting there, pass, and he just stops — if he’s not chasing the ball, he never gets that interception, but because he’s doing what we ask him to do, and playing as hard as he possibly can, he’s chasing the ball, and good things happen.”

Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo said he’s seen interceptions by defensive linemen before — including one by former Mountaineer Ezekiel Rose a few seasons ago — but none quite as exceptional as the one Stills hauled in Saturday, adding that the 285-pound nose tackle looked more like a wide receiver in that moment.

“That’s something you see on the playground,” Chandler-Semedo said. “That’s a play that 99 percent of the people in the country are not gonna make, especially at the d-line position.”