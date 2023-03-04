MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ahead of what promises to be an emotional senior day, WVU fifth year forward Emmitt Matthews sat down with Anjelica Trinone on the latest episode of The Bob Huggins Show.

In this exclusive interview, Matthews reflected on his basketball career, his family and his decision to return to WVU after playing a season at Washington.

He said his sister, Ahmani, played a role in his decision to return to the Mountain State.

“My sister called me halfway through the season. She was crying and said ‘I miss you so much, can you please come back?’ I was like come back? What are you talking about? She said please come back, I miss you,” Matthews said. “So I said, ‘alright, we’ll see what we can do here.’ I played the rest of that season out and came back.”

In this interview, he shared some words of wisdom from his father.

“My dad always told me that one day, my mom and dad are going to be gone, and always look after my little sister,” he said. “Her role in my life, that’s my best friend, and I’ll always do my best to take care of her.”

Watch the full interview with Matthews at the top of this page.