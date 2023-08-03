MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Day two of fall camp is in the books for WVU football.

The Mountaineers held their second preseason practice Thursday morning, as they continue to prepare for their season opener against Penn State, which is coming up Sept. 2.

WVU kicked off camp Wednesday with its first practice.

Head coach Neal Brown, who is entering his fifth season at the helm, said Wednesday that the entire roster arrived on time for camp, and aside from a few injuries, everyone is available for practices.

The Mountaineers will hold 13 more practices before closing fall camp and transitioning into regular season practice mode.