WATCH: Huggins, Culver, Sherman break down win at TCU

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Bridge Street Middle School hosts Black History presentation
Video
Members of veterans organizations in Belmont County send care packages
Video
Teachers and staff from Steubenville City Schools receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Ohio man admits to role in drug trafficking operation
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Sherman, Culver lead No. 10 West Virginia over TCU 74-66
Top Stories
Pirates 3B Hayes looking to build off breakout 2020
WVSSAC allowing schools to take reign on amount of fans in the stands, masks and social distancing still required
Video
No. 22 West Liberty Does it with Defense at D&E
Pirates 2B Frazier focusing on the present, not the future
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Huggins, Culver, Sherman break down win at TCU
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Feb 23, 2021 / 10:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 23, 2021 / 10:21 PM EST
video
Members of veterans organizations in Belmont County send care packages
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Pastor’s Black history collection started with a single newspaper
Video
Teachers and staff from Steubenville City Schools receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Ohio County Schools not taking governor’s request for in-person all five days
Video
Ohio man admits to role in drug trafficking operation
Woman accused of killing 2 daughters near Pittsburgh
Video
Fauci says he sees U.S. CDC relaxing some COVID-19 guidelines soon
Video
Traffic Stop In St. Clairsville Leads To Foot Chase/ Felony Arrest
Video
West Virginia passes bill that cracks down on public employee strikes
Video
Antifa.com Redirects To White House Website
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
No. 10 WVU hoops caps road trip with victory at TCU
Video
WATCH: Huggins, Culver, Sherman break down win at TCU
Video
Baseball ranking roundup: WVU baseball stays in D1Baseball.com Top 25
WVU announces date for Gold-Blue Spring Game
WVU at Baylor cancelled as Big 12 announces more schedule changes
Mountaineer wrestlers maintain rankings
Women’s basketball climbs two spots in Coaches Poll
WVU gymnast Chloe Asper earns Big 12 weekly honors
McBride named Big 12 Player of the Week for second time
Video
WVU women’s basketball climbs in AP poll
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Members of veterans organizations in Belmont County send care packages
Video
Pastor’s Black history collection started with a single newspaper
Video
Teachers and staff from Steubenville City Schools receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Ohio County Schools not taking governor’s request for in-person all five days
Video
Ohio man admits to role in drug trafficking operation
Woman accused of killing 2 daughters near Pittsburgh
Video
Trending Stories
Bridge Street Middle School hosts Black History presentation
Video
Members of veterans organizations in Belmont County send care packages
Video
Pastor’s Black history collection started with a single newspaper
Video
Teachers and staff from Steubenville City Schools receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Ohio County Schools not taking governor’s request for in-person all five days
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News