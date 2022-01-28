WATCH: Huggins previews Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with Arkansas

Arriving just hours after a serious bridge collapse, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his trip to Pittsburgh.

Standing before concrete barriers papered with yellow police tape, Biden craned his neck to look out over the expanse left by the crumbled bridge. He spoke with first responders at the scene and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, as a light snow dusted the wreckage.