WATCH: Huggins previews tilt with Baylor, reflects on coaching career

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Virginia Senators Pass Charter School Bill
Donald Trump Says He Requested National Guard Troops At Capitol Before Insertion
Video
WATCH LIVE: Police discuss Middletown child killed, dumped in Ohio River
Live
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
No. 3 Baylor seeks to regroup as No. 6 West Virginia awaits
Top Stories
Garza, Weiskamp lead No. 9 Iowa over No. 4 Ohio State 73-57
No. 9 Iowa faces No. 4 Ohio State; both stung by recent losses
McNeil scores 16 points, No. 10 West Virginia beats K-State
Fort Frye Knocks Out Union Local girls in District Championship Game
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Huggins previews tilt with Baylor, reflects on coaching career
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Mar 1, 2021 / 01:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 1, 2021 / 01:20 PM EST
video
Donald Trump Says He Requested National Guard Troops At Capitol Before Insertion
Video
Two Weirton Men Arrested On Drug Charges In Belmont County
Video
‘Many’ US Capitol Police officers want to retire or leave after Jan. 6 insurrection, union says
Video
Donald Trump Suggests Another Presidential Run In 2024 In CPAC Speech And Rejects Idea Of Forming A New Party
Video
Video shows 14-year-old boy’s terrifying fall off roof in Ohio while doing construction; contractor cited
Video
Police: Missing Child, 6, Killed And Put Into The Ohio River
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Bill Cracking Down On Teacher Strikes Gets Pulled
Video
Brooke County teachers now don’t have to use sick days for COVID
Video
Police: Officer murdered after man denied entry for not wearing a mask
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Lowest number of daily new COVID cases in nearly five months
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Huggins previews tilt with Baylor, reflects on coaching career
Video
WVU women’s basketball loses ground in AP Top 25
AP poll roundup: WVU hoops climbs in ranking again
WVU women’s soccer blanks Akron in exhibition
Diving portion of Big 12 Championship begins Monday
WVU baseball pulls off comeback vs. Bryant
What’s on the line for WVU hoops in the final week of the regular season?
Mountaineers win GARC crown
WVU track and field concludes Big 12 Championships
WVU adds four medals on final day of swimming
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Morning Forecast
Video
Donald Trump Says He Requested National Guard Troops At Capitol Before Insertion
Video
Two Weirton Men Arrested On Drug Charges In Belmont County
Video
‘Many’ US Capitol Police officers want to retire or leave after Jan. 6 insurrection, union says
Video
Donald Trump Suggests Another Presidential Run In 2024 In CPAC Speech And Rejects Idea Of Forming A New Party
Video
Video shows 14-year-old boy’s terrifying fall off roof in Ohio while doing construction; contractor cited
Video
Police: Missing Child, 6, Killed And Put Into The Ohio River
Video
Trending Stories
West Virginia Senators Pass Charter School Bill
Donald Trump Says He Requested National Guard Troops At Capitol Before Insertion
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: State receiving nearly 450,000 vaccine doses this week
Live
Wizardry or AI? New service animates old still photos, bringing them to life
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News