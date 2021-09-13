WATCH: Izzo-Brown looks ahead to upcoming road trip vs. James Madison

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) -- ODOT Eastern Ohio announced in a tweet that a portion of I-70 in Belmont County will be temporarily closed beginning tomorrow morning.

This short-term closure will take place Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. on I-70 east and westbound at Exit 216. This is the SR 9 exit in St. Clairsville.