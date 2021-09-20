WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews Friday’s Big 12 opener vs. Iowa State

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
9 WVU Medicine hospitals operating at crisis-level standard of care
Top Stories
Ohio football referees trapped in locker room as door blocked with vending machine; charges filed
Video
Body recovered from West Virginia river identified, under investigation
West Virginia man allegedly sets house on fire to ‘rid it of demons’
West Virginia announces reimbursement program for hospitals, nursing homes
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Browns’ WR Landry has knee sprain, could miss multiple games
Top Stories
Despite changes, Steelers’ running game still in neutral
Wheeling Men’s Soccer Caps off Double-Header with Win over Frostburg State
University Stifles Wheeling Park on the Road
Video
Reds host Pirates with NL wild card spot still within grasp
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews Friday’s Big 12 opener vs. Iowa State
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 02:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 02:55 PM EDT
video
Ohio football referees trapped in locker room as door blocked with vending machine; charges filed
Video
West Virginia announces reimbursement program for hospitals, nursing homes
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Wheeling’s past is brought to life during Greenwood Cemetery tour
Video
Glow Run shines through the darkness of addiction
Video
What comes next after FDA panel’s rejection of Pfizer’s third booster shot?
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Nine talented dancing couples hit the stage for the 10th season of Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars
Video
Hangover BBQ throws end-of-summer bash Saturday
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews Friday’s Big 12 opener vs. Iowa State
Video
Bartlett named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Kick time set for WVU vs. Texas Tech
WATCH: Barrier-breaking Mountaineer Dick Leftridge honored at WVU Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony
Video
WVU women’s soccer earns win in final nonconference match
Video
Brown: Black Diamond Trophy win “defining moment” for WVU
Video
VIDEO: Mountaineers react to Black Diamond Trophy nail-biter
Video
West Virginia holds line to snatch Black Diamond Trophy from No. 15 Virginia Tech
WVU commit Nicco Marchiol leads massive comeback to knock off No. 7 Bishop Gorman
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 4
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ohio football referees trapped in locker room as door blocked with vending machine; charges filed
Video
West Virginia announces reimbursement program for hospitals, nursing homes
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Wheeling’s past is brought to life during Greenwood Cemetery tour
Video
Glow Run shines through the darkness of addiction
Video
What comes next after FDA panel’s rejection of Pfizer’s third booster shot?
Video
Trending Stories
9 WVU Medicine hospitals operating at crisis-level standard of care
Ohio football referees trapped in locker room as door blocked with vending machine; charges filed
Video
Body recovered from West Virginia river identified, under investigation
West Virginia man allegedly sets house on fire to ‘rid it of demons’
West Virginia announces reimbursement program for hospitals, nursing homes
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News