WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio files suit to stop federal funding of abortions
Top Stories
Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos legally ‘people’
Bellaire firefighters call house fire a “total loss”; No injuries reported
West Virginia woman charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at vehicle for ‘being in her parking spot’
Wheeling man arrested after finding large amount of drugs, illegal firearms; Woman found dead from overdose
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Mayfield not practicing; Browns begin preparing for Steelers
Top Stories
Bordas and Bordas: Both Sides Weigh in on Older than Century Rivalry
Video
Wheeling Storms Back to win Homecoming against Rival Toppers
Video
Louisville Wins Nail-Biter over Linsly
Video
Big Reds Blow out Ferry to Take Big Rivalry Game
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
WTRF Half Price Deals
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Zebs Barky Bites Halloween Pet Photo Contest
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Oct 25, 2021 / 03:05 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2021 / 03:05 PM EDT
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm
video
WVU Medicine postpones vaccine mandate
Video
Wheeling investigating a fire in Elm Grove
Video
First park in USA for social justice opens in Ohio
Video
Benwood Trunk or Treat about more than just candy
Video
American Legion’s annual spaghetti dinner raises money to give back
Video
A university president faces disciplinary action and a new partnership for healthcare in the Ohio Valley: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Spooky encounter kicks off a 20-year love of the paranormal for one local couple
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
The United Way lending a helping hand to our neighbors in need
Video
The National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Belmont County
Video
Things got spooky at the Highlands Sports Complex in Wheeling
Video
“Justice Bus” available for free legal services
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Saturday
WVU’s Legg, Woods earn weekly Big 12 awards
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer
Video
WVU rifle holds steady in national poll
Legg named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week
Six-day window in use for WVU vs. Oklahoma State
Is Big 12 expansion impacting recruiting? Neal Brown explains
Video
Carter makes first start for Brooklyn Nets
WVU women’s soccer plays to scoreless draw vs. Baylor
Quick Hits: How WVU battled adversity vs. TCU, plus other key takeaways from the win
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Pet Photo Contest
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
WVU Medicine postpones vaccine mandate
Video
Wheeling investigating a fire in Elm Grove
Video
First park in USA for social justice opens in Ohio
Video
Benwood Trunk or Treat about more than just candy
Video
American Legion’s annual spaghetti dinner raises money to give back
Video
A university president faces disciplinary action and a new partnership for healthcare in the Ohio Valley: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio files suit to stop federal funding of abortions
Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos legally ‘people’
Bellaire firefighters call house fire a “total loss”; No injuries reported
West Virginia woman charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at vehicle for ‘being in her parking spot’
Wheeling man arrested after finding large amount of drugs, illegal firearms; Woman found dead from overdose
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News