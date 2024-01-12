MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert spoke with the media Friday ahead of the Mountaineers’ matchup with No. 25 Texas at home Saturday evening.

Eilert previewed Texas’ strengths, offered an injury update on center Jesse Edwards, discussed WVU’s defensive deficiencies and more in a 20-minute media session.

Watch the entire press conference from Friday in the video above. Follow along to extensive WVU men’s basketball coverage all season long at Goldandbluenation.com and the free Gold and Blue Nation app. You can also subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, which is available on most podcast platforms.