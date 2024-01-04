MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert spoke with the media via Zoom Thursday ahead of the Mountaineers’ matchup with No. 3 Houston on the road Saturday afternoon.

Eilert previewed Houston’s strengths, offered an injury update on center Jesse Edwards, discussed WVU’s rebounding deficiencies and more in a 20-minute media session.

Watch the entire press conference from Thursday in the video above. Follow along to extensive WVU men’s basketball coverage all season long at Goldandbluenation.com and the free Gold and Blue Nation app. You can also subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, which is available on most podcast platforms.