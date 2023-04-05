MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An introductory press conference for Mark Kellogg is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.

On Monday, WVU announced that Kellogg was hired as the seventh women’s basketball head coach in school history. He replaces Dawn Plitzuweit, who left the team after one season, in the role.

Based on win percentage, Kellogg ranks as the sixth-winningest active coach in Division I women’s basketball. He’s coming off a 27-win season at Stephen F. Austin. There, he won at least 23 games in seven consecutive seasons, and reached the postseason in six consecutive seasons.

This move is also the first major coaching hire made by director of athletics Wren Baker at WVU. Baker was hired by WVU in late November.