MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker, the 13th director of athletics in WVU history, was formally introduced Monday morning at a press conference.
Watch his remarks, as well as comments from WVU president E. Gordon Gee, at the top of this page.
by: Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Updated:
